Volunteers Sought to Work on Paul Revere Middle School Farm

Farm, garden and campus clean-up work days at Paul Revere Middle School are scheduled through December.

Parents, students and community members are asked to help clean up the campus and care for the garden and animals. Students will receive community service hours. Parents are expected to be in attendance to assist with supervision—and a parent who works can earn one “bonus” hour or credit for his/her child.

Participants are asked to bring a water bottle, hat and gloves. Rain cancels the event.