Culinary Historians Host Talk at Palisades Library

Jeff Keasberry will discuss “Dutch-Indonesian Cooking: The First European-Asian Fusion Cuisine” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

Admission is free for the library’s Culinary Historians series.

Historian and author Keasberry grew up in Amsterdam. His grandmother wrote a popular cookbook and he worked in her renowned restaurant, Djokja, where he learned about Indo-Dutch cuisine. He came to the United States in 2005 and has written three cookbooks, the most recent of which is Indo-Dutch Kitchen Secrets, his first English-language book.

In the 17th century, the world’s spice trade was focused on Indonesia, the only source for cloves, mace and other seasonings. The Dutch colonized those islands for more than 300 years.