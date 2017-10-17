Wells Fargo Wins Palisades Chamber Polo Tourney

Wells Fargo Private Bank won the 25th Annual Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Polo Tournament on Oct. 8 at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The defending champions defeated the Pacific Palisades Lions Club, 7-4, to start another winning streak. Wells Fargo won the competition from 2004-07, but then went eight years without a title.

Other teams vying in the competition were ADT Security, Amalfi Estates, Perennial Financial Services and RLB Architecture.

Sponsors included A Rental Connec- tion; Barney’s Beanery; Cowell Travel; Gelson’s, Teresa Power for Kids, The Tree Men and 90272 Landscaping Group.

In addition to the polo matches, there were carnival games, pony rides, face painting, Whirlie T. Clown, a disc jockey, a photo booth and an art show (sponsored by Allied Artists).

This year’s Chamber polo committee co-chairs were Ramis Sadrieh (Technology for You!) and Sarah Knauer (Amalfi Estates). Other committee members included Vahn Alexander (Berkshire Hathaway), Mike Ball (ADT Security), Richard Blumenberg (RLB Architecture), Holly Davis (Coldwell Banker), Arnie Wishnick (Chamber of Commerce) and Felice Densa (Will Rogers Polo Club).