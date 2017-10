A Village Green “spruce up” is held from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the triangular park located between Sunset Boulevard, Swarthmore Avenue and Antioch Street.

Residents who have never volunteered before are welcome to join the “regular” Village Green crew. Those participating are asked to bring clippers and gloves. High School students can receive community service hours.

For more information, email Info@palisadesvillagegreen.org.