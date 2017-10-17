Photo: Palisades-Malibu YMCA Flag Football Underway

The Red Flames defeated the Raiders at a flag football game on October 7 at Simon Meadow. Parent Angelica Hernandez reported that the team ranges in age from 7 to 10 years old. The team includes girls and some kids who have never played before. Her son Mattias is grabbing the flag of his opponent and sister Maya is ready in case he misses.

