Wise & Healthy Aging’s Fall Prevention Program Starts at Palisades Library

Wise & Healthy Aging is sponsoring an eight-week series on “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls.” The fall prevention program is for anyone who is worried about falls; anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength; and anyone who has fallen.

This is an award-winning, evidence-based program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will be held on eight Wednesdays, starting Oct. 18 and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Palisades Library, 861 Alma Real.

For more information, contact (310) 459-2754 or visit wiseandhealthyaging.org.

(This program is to not be confused with the fall prevention program currently organized by Palisades Alliance for Seniors.)