Palisades Lunch Club Explores Caruso-Bound Madeo

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

Our monthly lunch club decided to check out Madeo Italian Restaurant in West Hollywood after we learned that our town will have its own branch of the famous trattoria when Caruso’s Palisades Village opens in 2018.

Madeo is known as one of the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles and it also has a reputation as a place where first-time customers may flinch at its menu prices. But our group appreciates fine food, so we forged ahead after draining our bank accounts beforehand.

I took a quick look at the online menu before arriving and noticed the Dover Sole, which is flown in from Holland—and is all yours for $72. Maybe their printed menu would offer a trout amandine entrée (“trucked in” from Malibu Creek) at a slightly friendlier price.

Our special guest this trip was longtime Palisadian Alan Eisenstock, who was a television comedy writer before becoming a successful book author. A native of Massachusetts, he went to graduate school at the University of Michigan, which happens to be the alma mater of our founding lunch club member Josh Greenfeld.

After college, Alan headed to Hollywood to write comedy, and rather miraculously, quickly landed a job writing for the Smothers Brothers TV show. He worked in television for 26 years, writing and producing numerous shows, such as “Sanford and Son,” “Mork and Mindy” and “Family Matters.”