Palisades Crime: Man Arrested for Attempting to Drive Over Victim on Mount Holyoke Ave.

The following Oct. 14, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/6/17 at 5:30 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair, 5’11” 180 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business and took two bottles of wine. When the store clerk attempted to stop the suspect there was a brief struggle before the suspect fled the store.

STOLEN VEHICLE

500 Radcliffe, btwn 10/12/17 at 6 PM and 10/13/17 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s trailer from an alley.

BURGLARY

20 Bali Ln, btwn 10/4/17 at 3 PM and 10/5/17 at 12 AM. The suspect opened a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and safe boxes.

1000 Embury St, 10/13/17 btwn 6 PM and 9:30 PM. The suspect smashed a lass panel on a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

ASSAULT W/ A DEADLY WEAPON

500 Mount Holyoke, 10/10/17 at 1:54 AM. A 58-year-old male was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after attempting to run over victim with a vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

17000 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/8/17 btwn 2 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took a bicycle from the top of victim’s vehicle.

900 Fiske St, btwn 9/30/17 at 11 PM and 10/1/17 at 7 AM. The suspect took the tires from victim’s vehicle.

RD 802

THEFT

14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/3/17 btwn 7:20 AM and 7:35 AM. The suspect took victim’s property from the beach while victim was jogging.

14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/6/17 at 9:45 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic, black hair, 5’9″ 120 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s business, took a bottle of wine, and left without paying.

15200 Sunset, 10/11/17 btwn 2 PM and 4 PM. The suspect entered victim’s business and took a wallet, money, and credit cards from a purse.

DUI

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 10/12/17 at 10:15 PM. A 37-year-old male was arrested for DUI after being found passed out in his car on the sidewalk access ramp.