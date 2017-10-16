Pacific Palisades’ This Girl Walks Into a Bar Caters

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

This Girl Walks Into a Bar is a cocktail catering company in Pacific Palisades, run by Jordan Catapano and her younger sister, Jocelyn Dunn Malbach.

A Palisades resident, Catapano grew up in San Diego but spent all her time dreaming about living in Los Angeles.

“I wanted to live in L.A. since I could read freeway signs,” Catapano said. “In San Diego, all the northbound freeways have Los Angeles spelled out across 4 lanes, and I sensed it would be a big and exciting city to live in one day.”

In 1996, after graduating from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in theater, she moved permanently to L.A. to pursue a career in TV and film writing.

While waiting for projects to get picked up, she started waitressing and then bartending. “I was waitressing and decided that I was running around a lot more than the bartenders were and for a lot less money, so I asked the manager if I could train to bartend and he said ‘No,’” Catapano recalled. “Then I asked if I could come in off the clock and work for free as a bar-back for all the bartenders. He agreed to that and after three weeks, I landed a job as a bartender at Le Merigot in Santa Monica.”