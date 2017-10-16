Fairfax Defeats PaliHi Dolphins Football 14-7

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Had the football game between Palisades High School and Fairfax started at 7:10 instead of 7 p.m., the final score would have been 7-0 in favor of the Dolphins. But the game started on time, and only six minutes later the Lions were leading, 14-0.

Fairfax held on to post an upset win, 14-7, and remain unbeaten after two Western League games. Palisades is 1-1.

“There were stupid mistakes at the beginning of the game,” Pali Coach Tim Hyde said. “We gave them 14 points and then we were just climbing uphill the rest of the game.”

He continued, “We didn’t make any big plays and our offense usually makes those kinds of plays. Our defense played outstanding.”

“I thought our defense regrouped well after we made stupid mistakes at the beginning of the game,” said senior Baraka Beckett, who plays offensive and defensive tackle. He noted that Fairfax had played some tough non-league opponents, including Loyola and Crenshaw. “It was a competitive team who played to win.”

The Dolphins received the opening kickoff and started on their own 17. Unable to move it, they set up for a punt, but through miscommunication, kicker Cambell Geddes was looking towards the sidelines when the ball was snapped. It fell beside him and the Lions recovered it on the Pali 7. They scored and the extra point was good, less than two minutes into the game.