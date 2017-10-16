Dining With Grace: Tivoli Cafe

My friend and I recently enjoyed another dinner treat at Tivoli Café, located in the center of the Palisades. The interior setting is delightful at any hour as it is filled with charming pictures, a handsome array of wines and even a view of the kitchen and chefs busily creating delicious meals.

The outside patio is perfect and there are heaters to ensure you are comfy during a chilly spell. And, as always, check out the daily specials written on the blackboard at the entrance.

Tivoli has been giving Palisadians a huge variety of lunch, dinner and even breakfast offerings for more than 26 years. No wonder it is popular.

Just check out the extensive menu of appetizers, more than 15 salads (including a trio of kale salads), and a variety of salad enhancements such as shrimp, chicken and salmon.

If pasta is your choice, there are more than a dozen listed. Then, if an entrée is your preference, those too are listed on the back of the menu along with panini sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more than a dozen pizzas, along with a trio of calzone offerings. This huge variety assures that anyone of any age, from grandparents to toddlers, may enjoy a tasty meal.