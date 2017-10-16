Dining With Grace: Tivoli Cafe

By Grace Hiney
My friend and I recently enjoyed another dinner treat at Tivoli Café, located in the center of the Palisades. The interior setting is delightful at any hour as it is filled with charming pictures, a handsome array of wines and even a view of the kitchen and chefs busily creating delicious meals.
The outside patio is perfect and there are heaters to ensure you are comfy during a chilly spell. And, as always, check out the daily specials written on the blackboard at the entrance.
Tivoli has been giving Palisadians a huge variety of lunch, dinner and even breakfast offerings for more than 26 years. No wonder it is popular.
Just check out the extensive menu of appetizers, more than 15 salads (including a trio of kale salads), and a variety of salad enhancements such as shrimp, chicken and salmon.
If pasta is your choice, there are more than a dozen listed. Then, if an entrée is your preference, those too are listed on the back of the menu along with panini sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more than a dozen pizzas, along with a trio of calzone offerings. This huge variety assures that anyone of any age, from grandparents to toddlers, may enjoy a tasty meal.
My friend and I sipped a glass of wine while checking out the extensive menu and enjoying a tasty piece of warm bread dipped into the fragrant balsamic vinegar and olive oil that accompany the bread.
We started with a shared half Tivoli salad of romaine, fresh arugula, endive, radicchio and sliced tomato, all tossed in a tasty house vinaigrette. This half salad is $8.99 (the full version is $12.99), and was more than enough for us to share as a starter as both of our entrees were large (in fact, each of us took half of our orders home).
Barbara found the Penne al Salmone pasta ($20.99) to be delicious with its diced king salmon fillet tossed with penne pasta in Tivoli’s “pink” sauce. I had a bite or two and found it just as tasty as she did. Most of the pastas vary in price from $13.99 to $17.99.
My entrée special of Barramundi fish with its superb lemon caper sauce, succulent mashed potatoes and fresh veggies was excellent ($29.90). Zucchini, broccoli and fresh carrots all accompanied the delicious fish.
Additionally, Tivoli’s beef is natural and local from Harris Ranch, their turkey is Shelton’s free-range variety and Mary’s organic chicken is the poultry of choice. Not only is the food here delicious, but it is good for you!
Of course, we also shared a delightful slice of rich chocolate cake as a finish to our dinner.
Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday brunch/lunch begins at 10 a.m. and on Sundays the breakfast starts at 8 a.m.
On Tuesday, October 24 at 7 p.m., wine expert Peter Kerr will host a five-course gourmet dinner featuring four excellent wines from SLYD Winery in Santa Barbara County. The special guest will be owner/winemaker Spencer Daly. The cost is $89 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity. Don’t forget to call and reserve a space!
At dinner, the parking is free in the lot a few doors away off Sunset, below Via de la Paz.
