Anita Brenner Shared Mexican Culture with U.S.

A woman who invigorated a renaissance, celebrated a revolution and interpreted a culture, Anita Brenner is worth knowing.

“Another Promised Land: Anita Brenner’s Mexico” fits neatly into the Pacific Standard Time’s focus on Latin America at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The exhibit introduces audiences to a Jewish immigrant who found a comfortable place among artists and intellectuals in Mexico in the 1920s and vigorously promoted Mexico’s rich heritage and culture to American audiences.

Brenner’s life path was shaped by her childhood, although like most of us, she wouldn’t value those early influences until she found her passions and gave voice to them.

When Anita was born, in 1905, her father was making his way to prosperity in Aguascalientes, a Mexican town booming with foreign capital from petroleum and vast mineral deposits. He had emigrated from Latvia in the 1880s with a big ambition and an eager entrepreneurial spirit.

Yet, it wasn’t long until the corrupt Mexican government fermented upheaval and the beginning of a decade of armed struggle exploded in the Mexican revolution (1910-20), radically transforming Mexican culture and government.

With the danger increasing, the Brenners left Mexico and relocated in San Antonio when Anita was seven years old.

She had settled happily in the outdoor freedom of her years in Aguascalientes, despite the isolation her family felt as immigrants and “not Catholics.” But nothing like the stigma that labeled her in Texas. She recalls in her diary being asked by her teacher, “What are you?” Taken aback, she replied, “I am an Israelite.” Up to that point Anita had been identified as “the little Mexican girl,” and had one friend. She lost that friend as soon as she became “the little Jew girl.”