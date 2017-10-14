Michael Edlen: Understanding Your Home’s Worth

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

If you live in Pacific Palisades or nearby, your home’s value is higher now than it has ever been. We are at the ninth year after the previous market peak, and once again the levels reached are much greater than the previous highs.

This marks the fourth such cycle in the last 40 years, and time will tell whether history will soon repeat itself or not. That being noted, it is useful to observe that the market value of your home is NOT any of the following:

What you want it to be or feel you financially need it to be;

What you have invested in it or how much it is insured for;

What you heard a neighbor’s house sold for;

What some other nearby homes are currently listed at; • What Zillow or other online automated valuation systems say it is; Or what it was appraised for when refinanced.

The true market value of your home is what a buyer is willing to pay, based on:

Today’s market in general;

Today’s competition in your area;

Today’s economic condition and financing rates; • Your property location and setting;

Buyer’s perception of your home’s condition;

Showing accessibility and appearance;

And how effectively it is marketed and negotiated.