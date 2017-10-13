Palisades Village Updates Include TOWNE by elysewalker and the Bay Theater

TOWNE by elysewalker
Elyse Walker, whose high-end women’s clothing store anchors the south side of Antioch Street (6,500 sq. ft.), confirmed to the Palisades News that she will also have a store in Palisades Village.
“We are opening a luxury basics store for men and women named TOWNE by elysewalker,” she wrote in a September 29 email.
This will be Walker’s third store and her second in the Palisades. The former Pacific Palisades resident, who lived in the Highlands for 15 years, opened a second store a year ago (12,00 sq. ft.) in Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach.
The Bay Theatre
Located between Swarthmore and Albright, the movie theater, which will be run by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, is well into construction for a summer 2018 opening.
According to Emily Davis, Caruso’s director of public relations, in addition to first-run showings, the five-screen theater complex will also host community events such as “mommy and me” and “daddy and me” outings.
Also, there will be hosted screenings for directors and actors, which means our local celebrity residents won’t always have to make the trek to Beverly Hills, Hollywood or Culver City screening rooms.
The theaters (with combined seating for 300 people) will be available for birthday parties, corporate events and other special screenings.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
Sweet Laurel Bakery owner Laurel Gallucci, who specializes in products that are gluten-free and baked without refined sugar, plans to hold regular workshops and classes for interested residents in the store’s 500-sq.-ft. space.
Joined by partner Claire Thomas, a cook, writer and photographer, Gallucci also plans to serve an assortment of pastries and baked goods that can be purchased separately throughout the day.
The bakery will feature cakes, such as a chocolate caramel layer cake and a vanilla coconut jam cake, that are made specifically for those who must abide by grain-free and dairy-free diets. For more information, visit sweetlaurel.com.
F dei M by Madeo
This is the first restaurant announced by Caruso for Palisades Village and will be operated by the same owners as the famed Madeo in West Hollywood. Madeo owners Cesare, Bruno and Gianni Vietina say it will pay homage to the Italian city of Forte dei Marmi, where the Vietina family hails from.
The restaurant will cater to Palisades families and will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There will be a kids’ menu and the price point for menu items will be lower than at Madeo.
