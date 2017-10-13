Palisades Village Updates Include TOWNE by elysewalker and the Bay Theater

TOWNE by elysewalker

Elyse Walker, whose high-end women’s clothing store anchors the south side of Antioch Street (6,500 sq. ft.), confirmed to the Palisades News that she will also have a store in Palisades Village.

“We are opening a luxury basics store for men and women named TOWNE by elysewalker,” she wrote in a September 29 email.

This will be Walker’s third store and her second in the Palisades. The former Pacific Palisades resident, who lived in the Highlands for 15 years, opened a second store a year ago (12,00 sq. ft.) in Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach.

The Bay Theatre

Located between Swarthmore and Albright, the movie theater, which will be run by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, is well into construction for a summer 2018 opening.

According to Emily Davis, Caruso’s director of public relations, in addition to first-run showings, the five-screen theater complex will also host community events such as “mommy and me” and “daddy and me” outings.

Also, there will be hosted screenings for directors and actors, which means our local celebrity residents won’t always have to make the trek to Beverly Hills, Hollywood or Culver City screening rooms.