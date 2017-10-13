Jimmy Dunne to Lead Next Palisades Presbyterian Church’s Food for Thought

Songwriter, screenwriter and producer Jimmy Dunne will speak on “The Art of Living a Creative Life” at the Food for Thought gathering at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Palisades Presbyterian Church, 15821 Sunset Blvd. Lunch is provided (donation requested), but please RSVP to (310) 454-0366 to ensure that there will be enough food.

Dunne, a Palisadian, has landed hit songs across the top of pop, country, rhythm and blues and adult contemporary charts, and amassed dozens of gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums. His songs have also become themes and scores in television shows and movies.

Since launching his career as a producer for Happy Days, Dunne has been a songwriter and music producer for many hit series at ABC and Paramount Pictures.

Dunne lives in the Palisades with his wife Catherine Bailly Dunne, an award-winning interior designer, and their two daughters, Kaitlyn and Alexis.