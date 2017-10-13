Couples Win Rings from Palisades Jeweler David Tishbi

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Six winning couples received free rings in the “Summer of Love” contest sponsored by local jewelry designer David Tishbi.

In July, the Via de la Paz store owner announced he would give away rings, with a manufacturer’s retail price of up to $500. All residents were invited to fill out a form detailing why they and their spouse or partner would like to win a new ring.

Longtime Palisadian Rosemary Kelly wrote on her application,“A diamond ring— my engagement ring! A future of married bliss. It was the first ring I had ever received, 55 years ago back in Rhodesia, given to me by one of the most handsome men I had ever met and he swept me off my feet.

“It slipped so easily on my then-slim finger and was admired by all. Now, sadly, with advancing years my knuckles have swollen with arthritis. The ring is sitting in a box like a lonely petunia in an onion patch. It would be such joy to put that little bit of sparkle back on my finger and reminisce on days of yore!”

Tishbi said last week, “It was heartwarming to read all the entries and it was gratifying to be able to fulfill their requests.”

In addition to Kelly (whose husband is Ned), one of the winning couples was Bianca Torrence and John Johannessen, who were recently engaged to be married.