Residents Fight Palisades Highlands Project

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Ahearing, with L.A. City Planner Courtney Shum, will be heard today regarding the proposed 82-unit senior assisted living building at the corner of Palisades Drive and Vereda de la Montura.

The facility is proposed for a 43,033- sq.-ft. vacant lot that is zoned commercial and sits above Cosa Nostra restaurant and a small business complex. The lot was created by the original developer of the Highlands in the early 1970s and has remained open space treasured by residents across the two streets.

Thus, there is the predictable confrontation between residents in the Highlands and the property owner/developer Moshe Shram and his son, Rony.

Members of Highlanders United for Good (HUG) say the project will negatively impact the Highlands because of: 1.) its size; 2.) it eviscerates views of park-protected wilderness areas and lacks appropriate setbacks and greenscaping; 3.) increases visitor, commercial, staff and ambulance traffic especially on weekends when streets are congested streets by the influx of hikers; and 4.) the plan disregards the city’s designation as extreme fire hazard and hillside zones, exposing senior residents to danger in the case of fire and earthquake. Yet others complain that the property owner Rony Shram has not reached out to neighbors about his plans. A statement from the HUG website said, “The developer is pushing for immediate approval based on, what HUG believes, are misleading and false claims without meaningful community engagement after concealing their plans from our community for many months.”

The News met with Shram on Sept. 24, who shared the history of the project. He bought the property zoned C1-H1 (commercial and height) in December 2013. Initially, he took plans to the Highlands President Council for residential condo units above a commercial space, but Shram said there was no support for that project. According to the Brentwood resident, he looked for alternatives. He spoke to residents and city officials and “Everything came back that more senior housing was needed.” Senior housing is allowed in a commercial zone. The Columbia University political science major then started researching senior housing and touring different facilities around the country.