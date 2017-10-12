Palisadian Rich Wilken to Join International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Photos courtesy of Rich Wilken

At 19, Rich Wilken started his own surfboard company.

“I was young and brash and having a good time,” Wilken, 71, said. It was the mid-’60s, when the Beach Boys music was popular and surfing movies like Gidget had a big following. “That’s probably why I was able to come out and start my own company. Everything in California was cool.”

His business, Wilken Surfboards, was a boutique surfboard company that could design custom boards to surfers’ varying and ever-shifting specifications. This flexibility allowed Wilken, who is being inducted into the International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame this month, to adjust to a marketplace that was changing from longboards to shorter and more agile ones while larger companies, such as Hobie, required months to shift their product line.

“I was not tied down to a fixed-design model like the big-name board makers were,” said Wilken, a 1964 Palisades High grad. “I could change to the latest technology week to week. That was my big advantage—custom shape and design.”

Wilken’s interest and skill in surfboard design developed at a young age in part because he grew up in Pacific Palisades, where his dad, a former pastry chef for William Randolph Hearst, operated John’s Pastry Shop on Swarthmore.

The family, which included his older brothers, John and George, went to the beach frequently, and the boys first began to explore surfing on a plywood paddle board that John repaired in junior high wood shop. The board moved wildly and gave one splinters and was soon replaced by a “beat-up” hand-me-down that Rich began learning how to repair.

Rich bought his first board, a used and “very old ugly Dave Sweet board,” when he entered PaliHi in 1961, and his experience with that board improved not only his surfing, but also his repair skills.