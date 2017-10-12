Five-Course Dinner and Wine Event Scheduled at Tivoli Café

A five-course dinner featuring four wines from SLYD Winery in Santa Barbara will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Tivoli Café, 15306 Sunset Blvd.

SLYD owner and winemaker Spencer Daly, 25, who started making wine when he was 16, said, “The name SLYD is a representation of my love of music. SLYD has several different meanings in the music world, but almost all portray it as a portion or structure in a musical piece. I have also stuck to the theme by naming each individual wine under the SLYD label as another piece in music, or a musical term in general.”