Five-Course Dinner and Wine Event Scheduled at Tivoli Café

A five-course dinner featuring four wines from SLYD Winery in Santa Barbara will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Tivoli Café, 15306 Sunset Blvd.
SLYD owner and winemaker Spencer Daly, 25, who started making wine when he was 16, said, “The name SLYD is a representation of my love of music. SLYD has several different meanings in the music world, but almost all portray it as a portion or structure in a musical piece. I have also stuck to the theme by naming each individual wine under the SLYD label as another piece in music, or a musical term in general.”
Daly will be joined by Gourmet Wine Getaways’ wine expert Peter Kerr as they discuss the Central Coast wine region and the latest from the winery.
The cost is $89 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (310) 459-7685.
