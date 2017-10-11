State Senator Ben Allen Visits PaliHi, Answers Questions From Students (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

State Senator Ben Allen, who was elected in 2014 in a district that includes includes Pacific Palisades, visited Palisades Charter High School on Sept. 28.

The former Santa Monica-Malibu School District board member (2008-14) had a standing invitation from PaliHi Executive Director Pam Magee to visit Pali, one of the top-ranked charter schools in the nation.

This time a nudge from Allen’s mom, Elena, might have helped prompt the visit. Parent Ivy Greene sat next to Elena at an event at Kehillat Israel and told her, “Ben should come since he’s head of the state’s education committee.”

Lila Kalaf Reiner, Allen’s District director, said the nudge “was a spark because he has been meaning to come by and check it out.”

Ten exhibitions were set up for Allen to view, and included robotics, entrepreneurship, art, photography and CTE Partnerships and development.

Robotics teacher Tom Meier gave Allen an articulated plastic dolphin that had been made in a 3D printer. Meier works with about 120 students, who learn the technology that is needed in order to program a printer. He was asked how close technology is to being able to print human organs.

“Extremely close,”Meiers aid. “It will be learning how to work with the cellular material.”

Allen spent time talking to students in the entrepreneurship pod, who revealed plans to allow students order coffee and have it available when they arrived at school.

At each table, the senator had lots of questions and spent about 45 minutes just listening to students.

Then it was their turn to ask questions in a fully-packed Mercer Hall.

Q. How can we keep health care?

A. “We have some of the most inefficient health care in the United States,” said Allen, who explained that the U.S. spends more per dollar than other countries, and with a worse outcome.