4th Annual Copa De Dillion Soccer Tournament to be Held Oct. 22

The fourth annual soccer tournament, Copa De Dillon, to celebrate the memory of Rustic Canyon resident and Palisades High School graduate Dillon Henry will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Palisades High School stadium. Registration begins at 3 p.m. and games begin at 4 p.m.

There is free admission for spectators and an In-n-Out food truck will be available.

Eight co-ed teams will compete for a trophy and medals in 5 versus 5 game play and a goalie. To play, email daviswilkyl@gmail.com. All proceeds are tax deductible and will go to the Dillon Henry Foundation, which supports college scholarships for PaliHi seniors. For more information, visit dillonslist.org.

Volunteers are sought to help with various activities (food, vendors, event staff and raffle). To sign up as a volunteer, email harriet@dillonslist.org.