Potrero Park Will Open: Guess the Latest Date

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Since 1984 the City of L.A. has been attempting to turn unstable Potrero Canyon into a public park, extending from the Palisades Recreation Center down to Pacific Coast Highway. It seems as if almost every year or so, the project completion date gets pushed back further and further. This year is no exception.

Back in 2011, the ribbon-cutting date for Potrero Park was predicted for 2017. The News has learned that the new completion date is sometime in 2020, more than 30 years since the project’s original predicted completion date of 1989.

Mary Nemick, director of communications for the Department of Public Works, cites a permitting issue for the latest delay.