Palisades Pastor to Lead ‘Feed My Starving Children’ Event at PaliHi

Do you have two hours on Saturday, November 4, that you could spare to help “Feed My Starving Children (FMSC)?”

Five hundred volunteers are needed for a two-hour shift to hand-pack food at the gym at Palisades High School. The scientifically-designed meals will then be distributed to schools, orphanages and clinics in 70 countries.

Organizing the event is Pastor Kenneth Davis from the Palisades Lutheran Church. He summarized the nonprofit, FMSC, as wanting “to eradicate hunger one person at a time.”

After his wife died, Davis took his three daughters on missions to different areas of the world, such as Belize, Panama, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Mexico. While in Belize and then again in El Salvador, “we distributed the packages to the village,” Davis said. “We were so impressed with FMSC.”

He started thinking about it and wondered “What if we hosted a packing event?” With a MobilePack event, about $25,000 must be raised to bring in the truck, supplies and equipment for the one-day operation. “About 180,000 MannaPack meals are assembled,” Davis said.

The pastor took it to his church council, who were excited about the project. Davis felt it was also important to collaborate with the community and went to PaliHi’s Director of Development Michael Rawson, who has agreed to ask Pali students to participate.