Plein-Air Paint-Out Scheduled for Will Rogers State Park on Oct. 14

The Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, an association of artists dedicated to preserving the beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area through art, will hold a paint-out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades.

This location and home of Will Rogers provides many painting sites, from stately eucalyptus-lined paths and riding stables to views of Santa Monica and the ocean from the upper trails.

There will be a painting demonstration by watercolorist Tim Kitz at 9 a.m. A positive group critique will be held at noon.

Palisades resident Russ Hunziker said that artists and art enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to participate, no membership required. Artists are required to bring his/her own art supplies, water, lunch, sunscreen and repellent, hat and walking shoes.

For more information, contact Hunziker at hunz1234@mac.com, Bruce Trentham at bmtrentham@charter.net or visit allied-artists.com.