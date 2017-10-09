Boot Camp for Breast Cancer to be Held at Simon Meadow

On Sept. 28, Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer in a post on her Twitter account. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” the Pacific Palisades resident wrote. “Today, I’m the one.”

Several years ago, dismayed by the number of women they knew who had been diagnosed with the disease, YMCA trainer Betsy Cantor and then Palisades-Malibu YMCA Executive Director Carol Pfannkuche started a fundraiser “Give Cancer the Boot! Boot Camp for Breast Cancer.”

Once again, the camp, which has become a tradition, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Simon Meadow, 15551 Sunset Boulevard.

“It is a fun and inspiring morning for member and non-members alike,” Cantor said. “It’s a morning of friendship and fitness.”

Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the program and workout is 8:30 to 10 a.m. Afterwards there will be refreshments, samples raffle and goody bags.

“I promise a great workout and tons of community spirit,” said Cantor, who noted that the YMCA has once again partnered with Beautycounter and other local merchants. “Don’t forget to bring a mat.”

Space is limited and women can sign up at fundraise.nbcf.org/fundraiser/1107326. Registration fees are donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.