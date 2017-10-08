Photographer Ron Parsons to Speak in Pacific Palisades About Australian Orchids

Orchid grower and renowned photographer Ron Parsons will address members of the Malibu Orchid Society and guests at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, located at 901 Haverford.

Parsons will discuss the variety of exotic species he found in Southeastern Australia during a five-week journey that included travels in Tasmania, Victoria, the Grampians National Park, the Anglesea Peninsula west of Melbourne, and finally New South Wales, where he saw lithophytic and epiphytic orchids.