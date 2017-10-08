Photographer Ron Parsons to Speak in Pacific Palisades About Australian Orchids

Orchid grower and renowned photographer Ron Parsons will address members of the Malibu Orchid Society and guests at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, located at 901 Haverford.
Parsons will discuss the variety of exotic species he found in Southeastern Australia during a five-week journey that included travels in Tasmania, Victoria, the Grampians National Park, the Anglesea Peninsula west of Melbourne, and finally New South Wales, where he saw lithophytic and epiphytic orchids.
Additionally, Parsons has been growing orchids for more than 40 years, with a special interest in species orchids, those that come straight from nature. With more than 70,000 digital images, he retains a slide library that exceeds 100,000 botanical images.
Almost 3,500 of his photos have been published in magazines, periodicals, journals and books, and with Mary E. Gerritsen, he has co-authored three botanical books. His most recent book, A Compendium of Miniature Orchid Species, was published by Redfern Natural History Productions in January 2014.
For more information, visit http://www.malibuorchidsociety.org.
Social Icons