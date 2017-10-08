Palisades Seniors to Hear Talk on Preventing Falls

Back by popular demand at the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is Gretchen Swanson, an expert on fall prevention. She will discuss this topic at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The program is free and open to all.

Swanson is a member of the L.A. Fall Prevention Coalition, and advisor to the fall-prevention program run by the Heart of Ida community organization in Long Beach.

Attendees are invited to stay and socialize after the program.