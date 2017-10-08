Editorial: Meditative Aspects of a Los Angeles Road Diet

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Los Angeles traffic bottlenecks are among the worst in the country, according to a traffic study by the Seattle-based traffic data firm Inrix, released on Sept. 27.

Based on 2016 statistics, Inrix calculated that the cost of traffic jams cost an average of $1,400 per driver per year. That’s mostly the cost of their time and fuel, but also the increased cost for goods, which are trucked to local stores.

Although New York City had the most traffic hot spots, Los Angeles topped that city overall, and once again we are No. 1 (!) because of the severity and frequency of our traffic jams.

Luckily, leaders such as Councilman Mike Bonin have figured a way to ease traffic congestion—by implementing road diets. Those of us who have gone on diets wonder if he means low-carb or maybe even high-protein? Does this mean our roads are too fat and need to be slimmed down?

Last Saturday as I tried to get to a soccer game, I drove down a stretch of Venice Boulevard, where the road has been narrowed from three lanes to two. As the critics have been complaining to Bonin’s office, I was stuck in a traffic jam because the expression “road diet” is a misnomer. The expression doesn’t actually mean the road is obese, it’s just a nice way of saying we don’t want cars on it.

The configuration, which is proposed for many roadways in Los Angeles (and was even suggested for Temescal Canyon Road), can best be described as something someone might think up if they had drunk too much tequila. I’m sure as I describe this, you will think that I had too many margaritas.