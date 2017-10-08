‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returns to Pacific Palisades

Just like the show’s fans, Larry David missed “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Season eight ended in 2011 with no word if there would be a season nine. Normally that would be fine with David because he’s “not a misser.”

He recently told reporters he doesn’t “really miss things (or) people that much.” But this was different. He missed the cast and crew whom he affectionately calls “these idiots.”

That was one reason for the comedy to return. And there was another.

“I got tired of people asking me, ‘Is the show coming back?’” David said. “I couldn’t face that question any more, and I wasn’t ready to say, ‘No, never.’”

So, by mid-November 2016, yellow “CYE” signs were appearing in Pacific Palisades and other locations on the Westside. Along with those signs, studio trucks began lining residential streets, including the 700 block of Alma Real in the Huntington Palisades, and lighting gear was set up in front of homes.

Finally, filming got underway for the long-awaited ninth season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which premiered Sunday, Oct. 1 on HBO.

David admitted that things were a little rough on the first day of filming. “I had trouble the first take, and I thought, ‘Jeez, I’ve lost it. How am I going to do this?’”