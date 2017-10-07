Yee Haw Day Scheduled for Palisades Elementary School

Palisades Elementary School’s Yee Haw Day Fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, on the school playground. The community is invited to enjoy a western-themed afternoon of fun. Admission is free and tickets can be purchased inside the gate for activities, games and food.

There will be special toddler activities as well as kid favorites, such as carnival games, face-painting and a giant prize booth. New this year a sack race, a corn hole and instructions on how to lasso.

Other highlights include live music by Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowboys, a cake walk and a performance by the Fancy Feet dancers.

There will be barbecue items and sides, hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza from nearby Palisades Pizza. Sweet treats will include snow cones, cotton candy and bake sale items.

Net proceeds help support the acclaimed Pali Elementary teaching staff and a wide range of school enrichment programs. For more information, contact yeehaw@palielementary.org.