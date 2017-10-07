Palisades News Letters: Paul Revere Middle School Student Struck by Car While Jaywalking

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to us by a reader on the last week of September and we feel it is an important.)

Dear Parents,

As you may have heard, a Revere student was hit by a car on Allenford several blocks south of campus on Thursday. The student sustained some injuries but is expected to fully recover.

It appears as if the student was illegally crossing the street, running across mid-block to her waiting ride.

This unfortunate incident should serve as a critical reminder to you and your student to use the nearest crosswalk after disembarking the Parent-Sponsored Yellow School Buses.

The extra minute of time, while sometimes frustrating, will prevent serious injury or worse.

Teach your child to NOT TO JAYWALK; and always use crosswalks. Reinforce this habit at home by doing the same.

Lori Vogel,

Paul Revere Parent/Community Liaison