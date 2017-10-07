Palisades Homeless Task Force Seeks Volunteers to Help Clean Temescal Canyon Hillsides

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) is calling for volunteers to clear refuse from abandoned homeless encampments along lower Temescal Canyon on Saturday, October 14.

Led by enforcement chair Sharon Kilbride, volunteers (who must be 18 and older) must sign waivers to work on Rec and Park land and must be trained. Those who would like to participate will meet at 7 a.m. on the east side of Temescal Canyon Road at the picnic tables just north of the children’s playground.

Camps are cleared to discourage resumption of illegal camping. Two additional cleanup parties will take place along Palisades Drive and in the Castellammare area.

For more information and to sign up, email CLEAN90272@gmail.com.