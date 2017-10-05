Sail on Cabrillo’s Ship San Salvador off Malibu Pier

A full-sized replica of the Spanish galleon San Salvador will be anchored off the Malibu Pier on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 12-14. The Malibu Adamson House Foundation will be celebrating the 475th anniversary of Cabrillo’s historic landing in Malibu.

Tickets will be available for a three-or four-hour sail on the 92-ft, 200-ton ship— certified seaworthy by the U.S. Coast Guard. Additionally, the Adamson House will have additional displays and exhibits during this time and docents will be wearing authentic captain and crew costumes.

For information and tickets, visit AdamsonHouse.org.