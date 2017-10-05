Palisades Woman’s Club Halloween Window Painting Contest Entries Sought

The annual Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Halloween Window Decorating Contest is seeking entries from local children in two groups: pre-kindergarten through third grade and fourth grade and higher.

The theme this year is “Monster Mash,” and winners will be announced on October 31. To enter: 1.) fill out a form found at the Woman’s Club website (theppwc.org); 2.) reserve a window from a merchant in the Palisades Village on Antioch, Via de la Paz, Swarthmore, Sunset or Monument; 3.) paint the window with poster paints (tempera), between Saturday, October 21, and Wednesday, October 25; and 4.) email a photo of the completed window not later than October 27 (with an adult leader’s name, a mailing address, an email address and phone number) to nilesj2@gmail.com.