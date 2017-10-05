PaliHi Football’s Cole Aragon Makes the Play

As a sophomore, he started on the JV team, both on offense and defense, for the first five games. “Then they called me up to varsity when league started,” said Aragon, who played offensive tackle.

The talented athlete was asked about league play, which begins this Friday. “Westchester is always fast and they have a returning quarterback,” Aragon said. “And Venice is tough, they have a good running back, but I feel confident we will beat every other team.”

He is still weighing his options about playing college ball and where. His mom reminds him he should always “Open as many doors as possible.” With his skill and size, that shouldn’t be a problem.