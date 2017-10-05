Las Doradas Luncheon at Palisades Presbyterian Church Benefits Disadvantaged

The annual Las Doradas luncheon and fundraiser “Fiesta de las Doradas” will be held at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, October 7 in Janes Hall at the Palisades Presbyterian Church, 15821 Sunset Blvd.

In addition to the catered Mexican luncheon, the event will include a silent auction, fashion show, bakery and plants for sale.

With 20 active members and 52 supportive patrons, Las Doradas hopes to raise $25,000 this year for the Neighborhood Youth Association. Since its founding in 1963, Las Doradas has raised more than $600,00 for children at risk.

For more information, contact Cheryel Kanan clkanan@verizon.net.