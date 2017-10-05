LA County Reviews Bids for Gladstone’s Concession

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors has completed the initial bid proposal process for Gladstone’s, the iconic restaurant at Sunset and PCH.

The current concession agreement with former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, who operates the restaurant, ends on October 31, and new proposals were accepted through Sept. 28.

In order to maintain fairness, county public information officer Nicole Mooradian said the county would not release information on how many proposals had been received or who any of the bidders were.

A panel will review, rank and score the proposals and eventually negotiate a new contract, which must be presented publicly for approval to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. The entire process will likely take a number of months.

“There’s no concrete timeline,” Moora- dian said. “It’s not something that will happen in a couple weeks. Government takes a long time for the wheels to turn.”

Riordan has previously said that he is happy to continue to operate the restaurant until the county signs a new operating agreement. In 2015-16, Gladstones, a seafood restaurant with entrees hovering around $27-30, earned $7,789,571 in gross receipts with $1,488,617 in rent to the county, according to the county’s request for proposals.

That request also stated that the county was “seeking to negotiate a new, up to 50-year, concession agreement with a qualified and experienced proposer to develop, manage and operate a new restaurant or mixed-use facility.”