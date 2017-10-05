Hot to Trot: Palisades Chamber of Commerce Polo Tournament at Will Rogers

I poked around the trailers, looking for attractive ponies to photograph while trying to figure out how I could make polo politically correct. Polo is known as the game of kings and a sport only the wealthy can afford, so how do you sell that to young parents who spend sentence after careful sentence telling their kids that everyone is equal, and you’re not elitist, and no your kid’s Persian friend is not a terrorist. It’s hard to be a Palisadian parent today.

I stopped at a trailer that said, “Fair Hills Farms,” struck by a handsome lineup of brown boy ponies. I asked a friendly groom whom I should speak with about photographing them, and he pointed me to the paterfamilias of the stud muffins, Mr. Mickey Brittan.

Mickey was up on the grass field, educating a birthday party of folks who had never seen polo before. I introduced myself, and as we started talking, I fell into a sort of utopian polo trance and a world where all people cared about was heart, speed, attitude and conformation. Oh, and winning. They care about winning a lot.

In my polo state of mind, I felt the Downton Abbeyness of it all. Mickey pointed out that some of the stable people were the children of people who had worked for the barn for decades and some were children of players. Oh blessed diversity, I thought, and felt that sweet rush of no-blesse oblige that happens when many children are swept along in the tide of upper-class largesse.

Later, I met players from around the globe lounging amidst piles of boots and blankets and mallets and not talking about politics. It was bliss, a mini stay-cation, a lit- tle teeny example of what the world could be if people played more and talked less.