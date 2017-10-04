Winding Way Opens at Simon Meadow Pumpkin Patch

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Palisades-Malibu YMCA will host a fall festival this Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Simon Meadow, corner of Sunset and Temescal Canyon Road.

Glass pumpkins, one-of-a-kind jewelry and vases created by artisans from the Santa Monica College Art Department will be on sale, and the Pumpkin Patch will be open, offering pumpkins, bounce houses for the kids and a hay maze.

New this year is the Winding Way, a public art installation that will allow people to travel a meditative path at Simon Meadow. The path will be open through Oct. 30, the same hours as the Pumpkin Patch: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cindy Simon and Dorothy Miyake, co-founders of Dollies Making a Difference, explained the genesis of the Winding Way—a path for calm contemplation in a hurried world.

“It evolved a few months ago from a discussion around the Dollie table where we were all talking about how everyday life seemed so rushed, to the point where we often found ourselves too busy to appreciate the wonder of this special community we live in,” Simon said. “Some members also spoke of bigger issues such as how divisive our country has become and how stressful that made us feel. We wanted to do something that would be inspiring as well as bring a little peace of mind to our lives . . . and then share that.”