Former vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine surprised the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club when he stopped by their table at the Pacific Palisades farmers market at Palisades High School on Sept. 10. He donated $10 to the local organization and posed for photos. Kaine was in town visiting Charles Hirschhorn, the president of AEG Television.
Tim Kaine Visits Palisades Farmers Market
Author: Matt Sanderson
