Tim Kaine Visits Palisades Farmers Market

Former vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine surprised the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club when he stopped by their table at the Pacific Palisades farmers market at Palisades High School on Sept. 10. He donated $10 to the local organization and posed for photos. Kaine was in town visiting Charles Hirschhorn, the president of AEG Television.

Left to right: Democratic Club board member Mary Tuncer, member volunteer Iris Stein, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and board member Rae Jeane Williams. Photo courtesy Pacific Palisades Democratic Club

Author: Matt Sanderson

