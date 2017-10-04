Prayer Wall Installed at Palisades Presbyterian Church

Palisades Presbyterian Church preschool children had their parents write down their prayers, then in- serted the messages into a newly constructed prayer wall.

Parishioner Sylvia Boyd wrote, “It was a traditional part of our Sunday service, to write down our prayers, for those who chose to, and take them to the wall. Because this was a new wall, we had the children initiate it.”

The Prayer Wall was a Boy Scout Troop 223 project and the ribbon cutting took place on Sept. 17. The idea is patterned after the placing of notes in the Western Wall, a Jewish holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem. It is believed that the Divine Presence rests upon the Western Wall.

In Jerusalem, more than a million notes are placed each year not only by tourists, but also by dignitaries. The notes are collected twice a year and buried on the nearby Mount of Olives.