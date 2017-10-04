Physical Abuse Issues to be Discussed at Kehillat Israel Panel

A panel of experts will discuss “Exploding the Myth: There IS Abuse in Jewish Homes” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 15 in the Kehillat Israel sanctuary, 16019 Sunset Blvd.

This is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the panel will explore a range of abusive behaviors, including jealousy, possessiveness, isolation, shaming, intimidation and physical harm.

Despite the fact that domestic abuse occurs in the Jewish community at the same rate as the general population, many don’t believe it does; and that denial creates bar- riers for those who need support.

Statistics show that nearly five million U.S. women experience physical violence by a partner. Ten million U.S. children are exposed to domestic violence; and LGBTQ men and women have a greater likelihood of experiencing domestic violence.