Passings: Kenneth Adams, 88; Veteran, Attorney

Kenneth Coogan Adams, a man with many passions and talents, died on September 12 at his home in Pacific Palisades. He was 88.

Ken was born in Piedmont, California, in 1928 to Helen Coogan Adams (1891-1984) and Robert Gemmel Adams (1890-1948). He had one sibling, brother Robert G. Adams, Jr. (1925-99).

After graduating from Piedmont High School in 1946, Ken attended UC Berkeley, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and a minor in philosophy, psychology and literature. He was an Eagle Scout, president of his high school class, and also president of his fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon.

Ken joined the Air Force during the Korean War, flew missions as a navigator, held the rank of first lieutenant and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his military service, Ken entered Columbia Law School and graduated in 1958. He returned home to San Francisco and worked in various industries including insurance, music and subscription TV over a span of several years.

In 1962, Ken married his first wife, Camille “Mimi” Cummins (1933-2006). They lived in both Los Angeles and San Francisco until moving back to Los Angeles for good in 1971 to raise their children Julie, Ash and John.