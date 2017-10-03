Palisades Crime: Man Arrested at PCH/Sunset for Kidnapping Girlfriend

The following Oct. 2, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

KIDNAPPING

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 9/29/17 at 10:10 PM. A 46-year-old male was arrested for a kidnapping that occurred in the area of Vermont/Imperial. According to Palisades Patrol, the kidnapper was a gang member/criminal and his girlfriend was also a gang affiliate/criminal. Four Palisades Patrol officers arrived at Unocal because of a call to Palisades Patrol by station attendants. The girlfriend also called 911/LAPD to report her kidnapping and domestic violence situation.

According to Palisades Patrol, the girlfriend had locked herself in a bathroom, and the boyfriend came in and pounded on the door. When Palisades Patrol officers arrived, the girlfriend came out of the bathroom and reports that she was kidnapped and beaten. The boyfriend was not on scene.

Three LAPD units arrive on scene to take over. The boyfriend was reported to have run down street and witnesses reported the boyfriend as having run across the street toward Gladstones parking lot, according to Palisades Patrol.

Officers patrolled Vons and found a white Buick in the parking lot and reported that to LAPD. Then the officers went over to Gladstones parking in last known direction of suspect and located the boyfriend hiding behind a trash bin in the parking lot. Officers took him into custody and LAPD came and arrested him for kidnapping and domestic violence. The car and victim were picked up by a family member.

BATTERY ON SCHOOL GROUNDS

1400 Allenford, 9/26/17 at 1:15 PM. A 12-year-old male was arrested for battery on school grounds after striking victim from behind.

DUI

Topanga Canyon Bl/Falls Dr, 9/23/17 at 7 PM. A 27 year old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Pacific Coast Hwy/Entrada, 9/24/17 btwn 1:45 AM and 2:05 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took cell phones.

VANDALISM

600 Latimer, 9/30/17 at 11:50 PM. The suspects (possible male white, 18 years, nfd) spray painted a container and the pool wall.