PaliHi Cross-Country Season Gets Underway (Video)

This is a challenging time for Palisades High School cross-country coach Bob Macias—and the season is barely underway. Three of the best runners on the boys team are out with injuries, which he says “has never happened before” during his career at Pali.

Junior Brent Smith, who last year was Pali’s top finisher at the City Section finals (barely edged out for third), suffered a fluke accident. He was at his brother’s wedding in Belize last week, and was cut by glass, which required stitches in his foot.

Joining Smith on the injury list are seniors Ben Hamer and Finn Cawley.

“We’re not at full strength right now,” said Macias, whose boys took third in city last year behind Granada Hills and El Camino. “Right now, we would be hard pressed to finish in the top six, [but] we hope to be full-strength later on in the season. We’re still developing.”

The coach hopes that working with the new kids—many of whom are from Paul Revere, where teacher/coach Paul Foxson has a strong program—will help solidify the team by city prelims on November 8.

On the girls team, freshman phenom