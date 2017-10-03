Nominees Sought for Pacific Palisades Community Council Citizen, Sparkplug Awards

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is accepting nominations for the 2016 Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards, which will be presented at the PPCC annual holiday party on December 14 at Gladstones.

Nominations should be submitted to info@pacpalicc.org or to P.O. Box 1131, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. The deadline is midnight October 28.

The Citizen of the Year Award honors long-term, steady and continuing outstanding volunteer service as well as a recent extraordinary accomplishment.