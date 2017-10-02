Will Rogers Polo Set for October 8

The 25th annual Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Polo Classic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sun- day, October 8, at the Will Rogers State Historic Park polo fields. Wells Fargo Private Bank is the leading sponsor.

Admission is now $25 (children 12 and under are free) and parking is $12, but is not included in the admission. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

There will be carnival games, pony rides, face painting, a clown, a photo booth and an art show (sponsored by Al- lied Artists; see related story on page 28). Food trucks and complimentary wine, champagne and ice cream will be avail- able. There will also be a silent auction.

Participating team sponsors are Amalfi Estates, ADT, Pacific Palisades Lions Club, Perennial Financial Serv- ices, Wells Fargo and RLB Architecture.