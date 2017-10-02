Psychologist First, Then a Lawyer

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

You and your spouse are divorcing. The first thing you need to do is get the best divorce attorney possible and make sure your husband/wife pays for every slight that occurred during your marriage—and in a big way.

Actually, experts say that would be the worst thing to do, especially if children are involved.

“The real polarization starts with the attorney,” said Dr. Jane Shatz, who spoke to the Pacific Palisades Rotary Club in August. “The attorney wants to ‘win,’ but that might not be in the best interest of the children.”

A better first choice, if you’re thinking of divorcing, might be to consult a psychologist who specializes in children and divorce.

“Healthy parents know they need to mediate, it’s less polarizing for kids,” Shatz said, noting that statistically 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. This means a lot of people and their children will face this lifestyle impact.

A Palisades resident, Shatz is a clinical and forensic psychologist in family law, with an office in the 881 Alma Real building. Often, she is called by the courts to help determine visitation rights.

The psychologist explained that a divorce is like a death because it involves the loss of friends, the loss of income and loss of another family.

“Couples are in a stage of grief,” she said. “It’s hard for them to understand that their children are going through the same grieving process.”

Shatz estimated that if the divorce goes through parents’ hands or mediation, the adjustment for kids is about 90 percent. But “putting kids in the middle [in a hotly contested divorce], makes the adjustment worse. The key for a child’s adjustment is the relationship between the parents, no matter how difficult.”