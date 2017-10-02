Dining With Grace: Fiesta Feast

By Grace Hiney

This has been a year of treats! And once again, my friend and I were given the special pleasure of enjoying the food at Fiesta Feast which is not a big fancy restaurant, but a cozy spot with a couple of outdoor tables and three indoor high round tables with high stools.

Located in the little center on Sunset, just east of Von’s, Fiesta Feast is busy at every hour of the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Why, you ask? Well, first of all the food is freshly prepared just for you.

Today, when I dropped in for a moment, I heard a man asked if he wanted his dish as usual without rice and beans. The answer was “Yes.” That is why owner Servi and his helper are always busy: they prepare each dish as it is ordered. That is why they are now in their 26th year.

The cuisine is Mexican and Mediterranean and moderately priced. You don’t find that often! They also prepare food for takeout, as well as providing feasts for your party of 10 or more.

The Mexican choices include steak or chicken burritos, and steak or chicken tacos, along with rice, beans, chips and salsa. The Mediterranean selections include gyro, the Greek specialty of spiced minced lamb that is vertically roasted around a spit. The hot roasted meat is shaved off as the spit turns so you are treated to delightful thin and tasty slices served in wraps, cut in half. There are also chicken wraps, rice, Greek salad and stuffed grape leaves.