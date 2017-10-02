Dining With Grace: Fiesta Feast

By Grace Hiney
This has been a year of treats! And once again, my friend and I were given the special pleasure of enjoying the food at Fiesta Feast which is not a big fancy restaurant, but a cozy spot with a couple of outdoor tables and three indoor high round tables with high stools.
Located in the little center on Sunset, just east of Von’s, Fiesta Feast is busy at every hour of the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Why, you ask? Well, first of all the food is freshly prepared just for you.
Today, when I dropped in for a moment, I heard a man asked if he wanted his dish as usual without rice and beans. The answer was “Yes.” That is why owner Servi and his helper are always busy: they prepare each dish as it is ordered. That is why they are now in their 26th year.
The cuisine is Mexican and Mediterranean and moderately priced. You don’t find that often! They also prepare food for takeout, as well as providing feasts for your party of 10 or more.
The Mexican choices include steak or chicken burritos, and steak or chicken tacos, along with rice, beans, chips and salsa. The Mediterranean selections include gyro, the Greek specialty of spiced minced lamb that is vertically roasted around a spit. The hot roasted meat is shaved off as the spit turns so you are treated to delightful thin and tasty slices served in wraps, cut in half. There are also chicken wraps, rice, Greek salad and stuffed grape leaves.
Each of these party feasts for about 10 guests is $79.99.
My friend and I began our early dinner with a delicious chicken enchilada with crisp freshly-made chips, a falafel (a tasty Middle Eastern specialty of a small, deep-fried croquette of spiced ground chickpeas) and a Greek salad. The green salad with thinly sliced red onions, tiny bits of succulent tomatoes with green peppers and black olive in a fine dressing was excellent.
Next, we were served a plate with a stuffed grape leaf, Greek salad, rice, thin and tasty gyros, falafel and hummus. All were exceptionally tasty.
For dessert, we were treated to a deliciousk, homemade baklava triangle. This popular Greek and Turkish dessert is so compelling that I now must learn to make my own.
There are many specials, such as the Surfer’s Morning Special Breakfast of a burrito, beans, cheese and an egg ($3.99). That should keep most surfers going for an hour or two! Breakfast specials are served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you, like me, do not eat too much, there are a number of a la carte dishes such as one, two or three tacos in the $4, $5.65 and $8.45 price range. Two enchiladas, either beef, chicken or cheese, are $5.95. Burritos, all of which are rolled in a flour tortilla and served with chips, are priced from $8.25 to $8.75.
And for veggie lovers there is the Malibu—a black bean, rice, guacamole, tofu, green onion, lettuce and tomato burrito ($7.57), or the black bean, Jack and Colby cheese version ($4.95).
All of the Mediterranean dishes are served with rice and salad ($10.25 to $10.95). Not to be ignored, there is a spinach pie ($9.25) and a vegetarian delight of hummus, pasta, tabouleh and falafel ($9.25).
Fiesta Feast is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and there is no charge for parking. It is located at 17336 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades • (310)459-7380.
