Burglars in Brentwood Use Hillside Access

She concluded, “This information is forwarded to you for your awareness. Please share and discuss with your neighbors.”

Said Wagenseller: “This home is off Mulholland Drive, a distant location, but the act is noteworthy. Hillside access to the backyard of houses is not unusual for homes along canyon rims in Pacific Palisades. We saw this same method used in the Huntington along Alma Real two years ago. A suspect waited until the teenage daughter arrived home. He had tape and a rope.”